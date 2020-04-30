Raimondo holding Q&A session for students at 1 pm briefing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo’s daily coronavirus briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday will be a little different than usual as she takes questions from children rather than reporters for the second time.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

The Rhode Island Department of Health plans to update on the state’s number of cases Thursday morning.

In Wednesday’s briefing, Raimondo gave the difficult news that large events won’t be feasible in Rhode Island this summer due to ongoing concerns about the transmission of virus.

The regularly scheduled Rhode Island coronavirus briefing will be back Friday at 1 p.m. where Raimondo said she expects to make a more “hopeful” announcement about Rhode Islanders’ ability to use the state’s parks and beaches this summer.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines