PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo’s daily coronavirus briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday will be a little different than usual as she takes questions from children rather than reporters for the second time.
Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.
The Rhode Island Department of Health plans to update on the state’s number of cases Thursday morning.
In Wednesday’s briefing, Raimondo gave the difficult news that large events won’t be feasible in Rhode Island this summer due to ongoing concerns about the transmission of virus.
The regularly scheduled Rhode Island coronavirus briefing will be back Friday at 1 p.m. where Raimondo said she expects to make a more “hopeful” announcement about Rhode Islanders’ ability to use the state’s parks and beaches this summer.
Live Streaming Thursday : Coronavirus Coverage
11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update | 12 p.m. – Massachusetts Governor Baker Briefing | 1 p.m. – Gov. Raimondo Q & A With Students | 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Afternoon Update | 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update: Today in Washington
Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app »
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Providence to reopen some parks, close certain streets to traffic for socially distant exercise
- LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event
- Wall Street pulls back as dismal economic data piles higher
- Raimondo holding Q&A session for students at 1 pm briefing
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 30, 2020