Interested in hosting a vaccination clinic? Here’s how to request one in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island has launched an online form that organizations can fill out to request to host a pop-up vaccine clinic.

Gov. Dan McKee announced the new program during his weekly briefing on Thursday, saying the state is shifting its approach to bringing the vaccine to where people are in an effort to make getting the shot as effortless as possible.

McKee encouraged businesses, schools, places of worship, nonprofits and other large groups to host vaccination events.

On Friday, the governor’s office said organizations can visit the state’s website to learn more, or fill out a request form at covid.ri.gov/request-vaccine-event.

Nearly 550,000 people who live, work and study in Rhode Island are at least partially vaccinated, having received the first of two Pfizer or Moderna shots, according to data released Friday by the R.I. Department of Health. Of those people, 382,000 are considered fully vaccinated.

The Health Department also reported 262 new coronavirus infections and a 1.6% daily positivity rate, with nearly 17,000 tests administered on Thursday.

Two more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the reported death toll to 2,671.

Additionally, hospitalizations declined to 143, according to health officials, with 30 patients in the ICU and 20 on ventilators.

Tonight on 12 News starting at 4, we’ll show you how Rhode Island’s largest hospital group plans to start offering the vaccine to ER patients.