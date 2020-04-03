COVID-19 deaths rise to 14 in RI; state setting up makeshift hospitals at three locations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo on Friday announced two new deaths and 54 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the totals to 14 deaths and 711 cases in Rhode Island.

There are currently 72 people hospitalized.

The governor also announced the state has identified three locations where the state is setting up makeshift hospitals to expand the number of available hospital beds by roughly 1,000.

The new hospitals will be set up at the R.I. Convention Center in Providence, the former Citizens Bank building in Cranston and the former Lowes building in Quonset.

“We are working very hard to make sure they are ready,” Raimondo said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

The R.I. Department of Health on Thursday announced two more Rhode Islanders with COVID-19 have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 12.

The Health Department also reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 657 cases in the state.

The two deaths were women in their 80s and 90s who lived at Golden Crest Nursing Center in North Providence. Right now, the facility has 55 residents who tested positive for the virus — nearly half of its 123 total residents, according to R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

Wendelken also confirmed Friday there are 45 cases at The Oak Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Pawtucket, up from just six last weekend.

State beaches and parks are now closed because there were too many reports of people congregating there and not practicing social distancing, Raimondo said.

In addition, the DMV headquarters in Cranston will be closed through Friday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday, the governor switched from her usual daily briefing to speak directly to Rhode Island kids about the ongoing pandemic. She said her office received more than 13,000 questions from students across the state.

Raimondo answered about 20 questions ranging from what she’s doing to protect first responders and healthcare workers to whether the Easter bunny will be quarantined.

