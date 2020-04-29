RI Governor, Health Dept. to hold daily coronavirus briefing at 2:30 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Tuesday, Raimondo announced six more Rhode Islanders had died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 239. All six of the deaths were of individuals who resided in congregate living facilities.

Raimondo also said another 218 people tested positive, the smallest daily total in three weeks, for a total of 7,926 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 266 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, 84 are in the ICU and 55 are on ventilators.

Target 12: 86 ‘discharged’ RI coronavirus patients died at the hospital

Raimondo signed a new executive order on health insurance on Tuesday, waiving various regulations through May 27. The directives include requiring insurers not to increase out-of-pocket prescription costs or change drug coverage; relaxing the process for obtaining specialist referrals; limiting mandates for prior authorization to seek care; and maintaining mental health coverage.

Thursday’s briefing will be a student press conference where the governor will have a live Q&A session for Pre-K to 12th-grade students at 1 p.m. The regularly scheduled Rhode Island coronavirus briefing will be back Friday at 1 p.m.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines