McKee to discuss beaches, vaccination approach at 1 pm briefing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and other state leaders will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

McKee’s office said he plans to discuss reopening beaches, which typically happens around Memorial Day weekend. Last year, parking was restricted at state beaches as a way to reduce crowds and allow beachgoers to spread out in the sand.

That same weekend, the state will be lifting the capacity limit for businesses, as well as the social gathering limit.

McKee is also expected to discuss the state’s approach to vaccine distribution, his office said, which is starting to gear toward making it easier for people to get a shot and meet them “where they are.”

On Wednesday, McKee toured an employee vaccination clinic at one of Rhode Island’s largest employers, Electric Boat. There, he announced the state is expected to receive an additional 50,000 vaccine doses from the federal government.

Data released Wednesday showed more than half of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated, having gotten the first of two Pfizer or Moderna shots, while roughly 366,525 people are considered fully vaccinated.

The Health Department also reported 304 new coronavirus infections and four additional deaths on Wednesday.