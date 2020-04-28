1  of  3
Fewest new RI coronavirus cases in 3 weeks, 6 deaths; Raimondo update at 1

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health reported just 218 new coronavirus cases, the smallest daily total in three weeks, as well as six additional COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday.

The department’s daily data release showed a relatively small number of tests came back in the last day — 1,808, which was the fewest since April 14 — helping to explain the relatively low number of new positive cases. It’s unclear why testing was down from the recent average.

The six deaths of COVID-19 patients reported on Tuesday bring Rhode Island’s coronavirus death toll to 239 people. The majority of those who’ve succumbed to the disease lived in nursing homes. Nearly 8,000 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 1.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Monday, Raimondo announced seven more Rhode Islanders had died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 233. All seven lived in nursing homes or other congregate facilities, according to Alexander-Scott.

Raimondo also announced another 269 people tested positive for a total of 7,708 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 266 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Monday. Of those patients, 81 are in the ICU and 56 are on ventilators.

Raimondo also released details on the steps she is looking at to reopen the economy if she lifts her stay-at-home order on May 9. She announced a new website with more information, reopeningRI.com, and feedback is being gathered through an online survey.

