Baker extends stay-at-home advisory, business closures to May 18

BOSTON (WPRI) — In hopes of limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has extended his stay-at-home advisory by two weeks.

On Tuesday, Baker urged residents to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel and person-to-person contact until at least May 18.

The emergency order, which was scheduled to expire on May 4, also includes a ban on gatherings of 10 people or more and the closure of all non-essential businesses.

Detailed Information: COVID-19 Essential Services (Mass.gov) »

New projection data released by Mass. General Hospital shows lifting restrictions at the end of May could still result in more than 40,000 COVID-19-related deaths by the end of the summer.

The state surpassed 3,000 reported deaths on Monday and the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 56,000.

Baker also announced the formation of the Reopening Advisory Board, which will research and provide to his administration “strategies to reopen the economy in phases based on health and safety metrics.” The 17-member panel consisting of public health officials and state and business leaders will be co-chaired by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy.

