RI Governor, Health Dept. to provide COVID-19 update at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Sunday, Raimondo announced 11 more Rhode Islanders had died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 226.

Raimondo also announced another 310 people tested positive for a total of 7,439 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 258 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Sunday. Of those patients, 78 are in the ICU and 53 are on ventilators.

Hospitalizations have not increased in the Ocean State in nearly a week and Raimondo says she is watching this trend closely as she figures out whether it will be safe enough to reopen the economy on May 8.

The state’s new program to provide forgivable loans to certain congregate care homes to give pay raises to workers making less than $20 an hour will start taking applications on Monday.

As testing continues to increase in Rhode Island, the state is currently working on an antibody testing study to try and determine the prevalence of the disease in the society.

Live Streaming Monday: Coronavirus Coverage

11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update | 1 p.m. – Gov. Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update | 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing | 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update: Today in Washington

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Governor Baker  Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Afternoon Update
  • 5 p.m.- White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update – Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

