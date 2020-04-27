1  of  2
Live Now
Governor Baker and state officials give an update on Massachusetts response to COVID-19. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Baker, Polito to provide COVID-19 update at noon

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito have scheduled a noon news conference to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 situation.

Eyewitness News plans to stream the news conference live right here on WPRI.com and through the WPRI 12 app.

On Sunday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported another 169 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 2,899, along with 1,590 new cases. Nearly 55,000 have tested positive for the virus out of 236,100 individuals tested.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit the Department of Public Health’s website, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Governor Baker  Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Afternoon Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update – Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com