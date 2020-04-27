Baker, Polito to provide COVID-19 update at noon

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito have scheduled a noon news conference to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 situation.

Eyewitness News plans to stream the news conference live right here on WPRI.com and through the WPRI 12 app.

On Sunday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported another 169 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 2,899, along with 1,590 new cases. Nearly 55,000 have tested positive for the virus out of 236,100 individuals tested.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit the Department of Public Health’s website, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.