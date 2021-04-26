RI Dept. of Health reports 588 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health shows.

Health officials also reported 588 new coronavirus infections since data was last released on Friday, and added 48 newly reported cases to prior-day totals.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rhode Island fell to 134, according to the data, with 28 patients in the intensive care unit and 26 on ventilators.

More than 531,000 people who live, work and study in Rhode Island are at least partially vaccinated so far, the data shows, while roughly 357,000 are considered fully immunized.

The next batch of appointments at state-run vaccination sites and participating independent pharmacies will be posted at 9 a.m. Tuesday on VaccinateRI.org.

Rhode Island has no immediate plans to resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, despite federal officials lifting the pause of its use. However, a spokesperson for Walgreens tells 12 News it will have the single-dose vaccine available “early this week.”

CVS Health also plans to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but a spokesperson says its Rhode Island locations are only offering Pfizer or Moderna at this time.

According to R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken, the state does not expect to get any Johnson & Johnson doses this week.