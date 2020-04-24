Live Now
13 more dead, 437 new COVID-19 cases in RI; Raimondo briefing at 2:30

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island set another daily record for new coronavirus cases on Friday as 437 tests came back positive, while an additional 13 residents have died after contracting the disease, according to the R.I. Health Department.

A total of 6,699 Rhode Islanders have now tested positive for COVID-19 since March 1. The percentage of each day’s tests that come back positive remains high even as the state has been testing the largest share of its residents of any state.

The 13 newly announced fatalities bring Rhode Island’s coronavirus death toll to 202 people. Most of those who’ve died after being infected were residents of nursing homes.

One relative bright spot in the Health Department’s data release was hospitalizations — even as the number of confirmed cases rises, there has been no increase in the number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

There were 267 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, down slightly since Monday. However, the number of patients in the ICU or on a ventilator both rose slightly.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and other state leaders will hold their daily coronavirus briefing at 2:30 p.m. Friday, 90 minutes later than usual.

On Thursday, Raimondo announced that students statewide will continue learning remotely for the rest of the school year. In accordance with that decision, the R.I. Interscholastic League announced Friday morning that the 2020 spring sports season is canceled.

