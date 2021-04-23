RI Dept. of Health reports no COVID-19 deaths, 259 new cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s death toll from the pandemic remained at 2,660 on Friday as health officials reported no additional fatalities.

New data released by the R.I. Department of Health showed 259 new cases and a daily positivity rate of 1.5%, with nearly 17,000 tests administered on Thursday.

Hospitalizations ticked up to 147, with 27 patients in the intensive care unit and 21 on ventilators.

The data also shows more than 345,000 Rhode Islanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while nearly 510,000 have gotten at least their first shot.

Another 12,000 appointments will be posted on VaccinateRI.org at 5 p.m. Friday.

During Thursday’s briefing, state leaders announced they will be hosting walk-up vaccine clinics at the two sites on Friday and Saturday. No appointment is needed.

Anyone 16 years of age and older can show up at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to get a shot.

Officials also laid out plans to loosen restrictions on May 7, including raising the capacity limit for restaurants and other businesses to 80%.

Then, on May 28, restrictions will be scaled back even further, with the capacity and social gathering limits being altogether eliminated.