10 more dead of COVID-19 in RI, 365 new cases; Raimondo briefing at 2:30

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another 10 Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, while an additional 365 residents have tested positive for the disease, the R.I. Health Department announced Wednesday.

The newly announced fatalities bring Rhode Island’s coronavirus death toll to 181 since March 19. (The first death wasn’t reported until nine days later.) The majority of people who have succumbed after being infected have been nursing home residents.

According to the Health Department, there were 270 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Wednesday, barely changed from Tuesday. Of those patients, 71 are in the ICU and 44 are on ventilators, also little changed.

It marks the third straight day current hospitalizations have held roughly steady, an encouraging sign that Rhode Island has had success in “flattening the curve” of coronavirus to avoid overwhelming the hospitals.

More than half of the 585 Rhode Islanders who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the crisis began have now been discharged.

Roughly 5,800 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for coronavirus over the last two months. The state now has one of the highest per-capita testing rates in the country, yet so far has not seen its positivity rate — the share of all tests that come back positive — decline significantly.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s COVID-19 situation.

