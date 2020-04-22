1  of  2
Live Now
Mass. Governor Baker coronavirus briefing Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

10 more dead of COVID-19 in RI, 365 new cases; Raimondo briefing at 2:30

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another 10 Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, while an additional 365 residents have tested positive for the disease, the R.I. Health Department announced Wednesday.

The newly announced fatalities bring Rhode Island’s coronavirus death toll to 181 since March 19. (The first death wasn’t reported until nine days later.) The majority of people who have succumbed after being infected have been nursing home residents.

According to the Health Department, there were 270 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Wednesday, barely changed from Tuesday. Of those patients, 71 are in the ICU and 44 are on ventilators, also little changed.

It marks the third straight day current hospitalizations have held roughly steady, an encouraging sign that Rhode Island has had success in “flattening the curve” of coronavirus to avoid overwhelming the hospitals.

More than half of the 585 Rhode Islanders who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the crisis began have now been discharged.

Roughly 5,800 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for coronavirus over the last two months. The state now has one of the highest per-capita testing rates in the country, yet so far has not seen its positivity rate — the share of all tests that come back positive — decline significantly.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s COVID-19 situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Live Streaming Wednesday: Coronavirus Coverage

11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update |12 p.m. – Gov. Baker Briefing | 2:30 p.m. – Gov. Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update | 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update | 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m.- Governor Baker Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com