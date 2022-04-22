PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The COVID-19 community level for Providence County was raised to “medium” on Friday, putting the entire state of Rhode Island under the same category.

Last week, the R.I. Department of Health raised the risk level for Bristol, Kent, Newport and Washington counties, saying they all had a rate above 200 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous week.

In addition to case rates, the levels are also based on hospital capacity and admissions, which is in line with the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For people in medium-risk communities, the CDC recommends staying up to date with vaccinations and getting tested when experiencing symptoms. Those at higher risk for severe illness should talk to their doctor about additional precautions such as wearing a mask in public.

The Health Department reported 302 new positive cases and no additional deaths on Friday.

Hospitalizations declined to 61, with three patients in the ICU and five on ventilators.

The data also shows the statewide rate of community transmission stands at 209 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span.