Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to provide RI COVID-19 update at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

On Monday, Raimondo announced five more Rhode Islanders had died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 155.

Raimondo also announced another 339 people tested positive for a total of 5,090 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 272 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Monday. Of those patients, 62 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

Starting today, Rhode Island’s first walk-up testing will be available in Providence. The state says this site aims to help the Latino community, which makes up 45% of RI’s positive cases.

The governor released a list of six indicators that will be watched closely to determine how to reopen the economy once the current stay-at-home order expires May 8.

