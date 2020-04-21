Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to provide RI COVID-19 update at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.
Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.
On Monday, Raimondo announced five more Rhode Islanders had died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 155.
Raimondo also announced another 339 people tested positive for a total of 5,090 confirmed cases since March 1.
According to the health department, there are currently 272 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Monday. Of those patients, 62 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.
Starting today, Rhode Island’s first walk-up testing will be available in Providence. The state says this site aims to help the Latino community, which makes up 45% of RI’s positive cases.
The governor released a list of six indicators that will be watched closely to determine how to reopen the economy once the current stay-at-home order expires May 8.
