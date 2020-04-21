Breaking News
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon with damaging winds, hail
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to provide RI COVID-19 update at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Monday, Raimondo announced five more Rhode Islanders had died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 155.

Raimondo also announced another 339 people tested positive for a total of 5,090 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 272 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Monday. Of those patients, 62 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

Starting today, Rhode Island’s first walk-up testing will be available in Providence. The state says this site aims to help the Latino community, which makes up 45% of RI’s positive cases.

The governor released a list of six indicators that will be watched closely to determine how to reopen the economy once the current stay-at-home order expires May 8.

Live Streaming Tuesday: Coronavirus Coverage

11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update |12 p.m. – Gov. Baker Briefing | 1 p.m. – Gov. Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update | 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update | 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Monday: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com