RI Dept. of Health reports 296 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island is approaching half a million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to date, according to data released Wednesday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Roughly 337,000 Rhode Islanders are now considered fully vaccinated, while 491,000 are at least partially vaccinated.

The eligibility pool grew this week by about a quarter of the state’s population, but the demand for the vaccine does not appear to have increased as a result. Appointments on VaccinateRI.org are being booked at a much slower pace, and a nationwide survey shows people in the newly eligible age range (18–39 years old) are less eager about getting vaccinated, with about 30% saying they don’t plan to get the shot.

Health officials on Wednesday also reported a 1.6% daily positivity rate, with 296 new coronavirus infections found and nearly 18,000 tests administered.

Four more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,658.

Hospitalizations held steady at 153, with 26 patients in intensive care and 21 on ventilators.