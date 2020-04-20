5 new COVID-19 deaths, 339 new cases in RI; Raimondo briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Sunday, Raimondo announced 13 more Rhode Islanders had died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 150. Eleven of the newly reported deaths were nursing home residents.

Raimondo also announced another 230 people tested positive for a total of 4,706 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 254 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Sunday. Of those patients, 70 are in the ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

Raimondo announced a new walk-up testing option that will start on Tuesday at Bailey Elementary School in Providence, which will allow patients to make appointments and walk to the community site.

The state is a few weeks away from having available antibody tests, according to Raimondo.

During a conference call with reporters on Saturday, Raimondo said she is aiming not to renew the stay-at-home order after it expires on May 8.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

