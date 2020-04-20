2 more field hospitals opening in Massachusetts; 10 languages added to text service

Francis Morandi stands outside the Greylock Works building in North Adams, Mass. thanking first responders, healthcare workers and truckers that lined up to receive free meals offered by M&J’s Taste of Home Catering Company on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Two more field hospitals set up to deal with a surge of COVID-19 patients are opening in Massachusetts.

The hospitals at Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne and at the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s Recreation Center opening Monday can each handle about 100 patients who are not in critical condition but are not well enough to be sent home.

Field hospitals have also opened at the DCU Center in Worcester and the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

A fifth is expected to open at UMass Dartmouth in about a week.

Massachusetts now has more than 38,000 cases and has reported more than 1,700 deaths.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

On Monday, the city of Boston expanded its text notification service to include 11 languages:

Text BOSCOVID to 888-777 for English

Text BOSEspanol to 888-777 for Spanish

Text BOSKreyol to 888-777 for Haitian Creole

Text BOSFrancais to 888-777 for French

Text BOSKriolu to 888-777 for Cabo Verdean Creole

Text BOSPortugues to 888-777 for Portuguese

Text BOSSoomali to 888-777 for Somali

Text BOSChi to 888-777 for Simplified Chinese

Text BOSbilAraby to 888-777 for for Arabic

Text BOSViet to 888-777 for for Vietnamese

Text BOSRus to 888-777 for for Russian

