Live Now
Governor Raimondo daily coronavirus briefing
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

2 more field hospitals opening in Massachusetts; 10 languages added to text service

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

Francis Morandi stands outside the Greylock Works building in North Adams, Mass. thanking first responders, healthcare workers and truckers that lined up to receive free meals offered by M&J’s Taste of Home Catering Company on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Two more field hospitals set up to deal with a surge of COVID-19 patients are opening in Massachusetts.

The hospitals at Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne and at the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s Recreation Center opening Monday can each handle about 100 patients who are not in critical condition but are not well enough to be sent home.

Field hospitals have also opened at the DCU Center in Worcester and the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

A fifth is expected to open at UMass Dartmouth in about a week.

Massachusetts now has more than 38,000 cases and has reported more than 1,700 deaths.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

On Monday, the city of Boston expanded its text notification service to include 11 languages:

  • Text BOSCOVID to 888-777 for English
  • Text BOSEspanol to 888-777 for Spanish
  • Text BOSKreyol to 888-777 for Haitian Creole
  • Text BOSFrancais to 888-777 for French
  • Text BOSKriolu to 888-777 for Cabo Verdean Creole
  • Text BOSPortugues to 888-777 for Portuguese
  • Text BOSSoomali to 888-777 for Somali
  • Text BOSChi to 888-777 for Simplified Chinese
  • Text BOSbilAraby to 888-777 for for Arabic
  • Text BOSViet to 888-777 for for Vietnamese 
  • Text BOSRus to 888-777 for for Russian

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Monday: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com