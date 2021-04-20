Thousands of vaccine appointments available in RI, more to be added at 9 am

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments were still available Tuesday morning for anyone 16 years and older that lives, works, or goes to school in Rhode Island.

The state’s vaccine appointment website, VaccinateRI.org, had about 26,000 open appointments Tuesday morning and is set to add another 9,000 at the usually scheduled time of 9 a.m.

Roughly a quarter of a million people became newly eligible Tuesday, when the state expanded eligibility to anyone between the ages of 16 and 39.

Rhode Islanders previously eligible in Phase 2 or Phase 1 remain eligible to make an appointment at a state-run, regional site or associated independent pharmacy, in addition to retail pharmacies, local clinics, or hospitals.

According to Governor Dan McKee’s office, CDC data shows Rhode Island leads the nation in percentage of people 65 and older who are fully vaccinated at 79.8%. The national average in this age group is 65.9%.

Rhode Island is also in the top ten states for the percentage of the total population with at least one dose of vaccine at 44.9%, whereas the national average is 39.5%.

According to the latest data from the Health Department, more than 330,000 Rhode Islanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than 477,000 have received their first dose.

Since data was last released on Friday, the state’s reported death toll increased by four, climbing to 2,651.

Data shows another 758 people in Rhode Island have also tested positive since Friday, and health officials added 59 new cases to prior-day totals.

Currently, 136 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Rhode Island with 27 in intensive care and 21 on ventilators.