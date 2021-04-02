RI to release 12,000 vaccine appointments at 5 pm Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friday night, the largest number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments released at one time will be made available for Rhode Island’s state-run sites.

Gov. Dan McKee and the R.I. Department of Health announced that approximately 12,000 appointments will be posted on VaccinateRI.org around 5 p.m.

The release of appointments is just a few days before eligibility expands to Rhode Islanders in their 50s on Monday. They will be able to book through retail pharmacies just after midnight Monday, followed by the mass vaccination clinics starting Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

On Monday, vaccine clinics in East Providence, Johnston, and Westerly will begin taking appointments. Individuals can sign up through VaccinateRI.org.

Though a factory mix-up caused delays with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, state health officials don’t expect that to affect the 16,000 doses arriving next week but did say it could affect numbers in future weeks.

The state will start using its pre-registration system Wednesday to alert and offer eligible people appointments as they become available. People who are notified will be given a 24-hour window to make the appointment before the window closes and is offered to someone else.

State health officials say nearly 80,000 people had already pre-registered through the state’s website portal.ri.gov.

Health officials are also urging people to remain vigilant and diligent about following public health guidelines, including getting tested ahead of any planned gatherings this weekend.

“Celebrating outdoors is always safer,” Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said Thursday. “If you are indoors, seating people farther apart is important, and mask wearing is very important as well.”

Dr. Alexander-Scott noted Thursday how holidays have caused difficulty in the past, with huge spikes in cases following Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Years.

“We cannot let that happen again,” Alexander-Scott said, while also encouraging people to worship virtually over attending in-person services this weekend.

Rhode Island’s social gathering limit is currently 15 people indoors and 50 outdoors.

All state-run, K-12, and general public test sites will be closed this Sunday for the holiday, according to the R.I. Department of Health.