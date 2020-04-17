RI reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 366 new cases; Raimondo briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thirteen more Rhode Islanders have died due to COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health reported Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 118.

The total number of cases rose to 4,177, an increase of 366 since Thursday, and more than 30,000 tests have now been conducted in the state, according to health officials.

As of Friday afternoon, 252 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized including 62 in the ICU and 43 on ventilators.

The new data was released ahead of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s daily briefing, which is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Thursday, Raimondo released some of Rhode Island’s modeling data which indicated the state’s “best-guess” is that hospitalizations will peak around May 3 if people keep following social distancing mandates.

New: Violating quarantine in RI? Get ready to pay $100 or more a day

The model included a “higher scenario” which Raimondo said may happen if social distancing is relaxed — that peak would come around April 27.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines