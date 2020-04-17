Massachusetts distributing respirators to first responders, increased payments to foster families

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced additional help for first responders and foster families on Friday as the state’s COVID-19 case count and death toll continue to climb.

The Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 159 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,404, along with 2,221 new cases for a total of 34,402. Nearly 149,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date, according to the DPH.

The new data shows 5,142 of the current cases are associated with long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, which is an increase of 344 since Thursday.

During his daily briefing, Baker said nearly 200,000 respirator masks will be distributed to all law enforcement officers and firefighters around the state starting on Friday. Community representatives can pick up their supply of masks at their designated MEMA POD (point of distribution) sites.

Baker also announced that due to the increased financial strain on foster families, the Department of Children and Families will be issuing additional reimbursement payments of $100 per child for the months of April, May and June. He anticipates the first payments will go out later this month.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump offered guidance to governors on gradually reopening the economy and restoring normal activity. Speaking to this, Baker said he and his team are working to develop their plans but noted that health experts are urging states to look for infection rates and hospitalizations to be on the decline for two weeks, and Massachusetts is still seeing daily increases in those areas.

Baker urged residents to continue to abide by the recommendations associated with social distancing, including wearing a mask for face covering while out in public.

“There’s no doubt we will recover and we will see brighter days,” he said. “The spirit of this great Commonwealth will note fade and, in fact, I’m pretty sure it will come back stronger than ever.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

