Raimondo to provide COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide a daily update on the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The R.I. Health Department on Friday announced the COVID-19 death toll had risen to 118 people, including 10 more people in nursing homes.

Raimondo had warned that there’s still a lot of health and economic suffering ahead, but offered a glimmer of hope that the economy could reopen sometime next month. She expects to provide more details next month.

The Trump administration has offered guidance suggesting such a move should require 14 consecutive days of declining new tests. As of Friday, the state reported 4,177 positive cases of COVID-19, marking an increase of 366 from the day before.

While daily confirmed cases had trended downward from April 11 through April 14, the number has since grown each day. The 366 new cases Friday marked a 18% increase compared to Thursday.

The next ten days could be critical for Rhode Island, as state-based forecasting shows that the pandemic could peak locally between April 27 (worst case scenario) and May 8 (best-guess scenario).

As of Friday afternoon, 252 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized including 62 in the ICU and 43 on ventilators. The people who died ranged in age from their 50s to older than 100.

