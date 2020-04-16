18 more COVID-19 deaths in RI, highest one-day total; Raimondo briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has set a new one-day record for deaths related to COVID-19, with the R.I. Health Department reporting Thursday that 18 more residents have died after becoming infected with the disease.

The new numbers — which bring the state’s total death toll to 105 — emerged shortly before Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott prepared to hold their daily 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Raimondo said she plans to unveil more data at her news conference on Thursday after Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, singled out Rhode Island as a key concern because of its location in between the hotspots of New York and Boston.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

