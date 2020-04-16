Baker, Polito to provide COVID-19 update at 12:30 pm

If you can’t see the player, go here »

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito have scheduled a 12:30 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s COVID-19 situation.

On Wednesday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported another 151 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 1,108, along with 1,755 new cases. Since March 1, nearly 30,000 residents have tested positive for the virus out of more than 132,000 who have been tested.

Baker announced the state received a shipment of more than a million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks and coveralls from FEMA.

