Last release of vaccine appointments at 5 pm before eligibility expands in RI next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Before eligibility expands for the final time in Rhode Island to adults 16 and older, roughly 16,000 vaccine appointments will open Friday to those who are currently eligible to get vaccinated.

The new appointments will go live on VaccinateRI.org around 5 p.m. for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine since the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot is still paused.

State health officials do not expect the pause to have a great impact on Rhode Island’s vaccine administration, since the state was already planning on receiving fewer doses in the coming weeks.

Rhode Island received about 2,000 doses this week and is expected to receive just 700 next week as a result of factory production problems earlier this month. Doses will be refrigerated during the pause, which federal health officials indicated could last a week to ten days or more as rare blood clots reported after receiving the single-dose shot are investigated further.

New starting on April 19, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority will begin offering free fares to those going to and from vaccination appointments.

“This move to provide free transportation to people heading to vaccination clinics is one additional step to remove a barrier and make vaccine accessible, as accessible as possible,” Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said during Thursday’s briefing.

People with vaccine appointments can email CustomerService@RIPTA.com or call (401) 781-9400 to get the free fare. Masks are required on the bus.

Data from the Health Department on Thursday shows more than316,000 Rhode Islanders are fully vaccinated, with more than 448,000 total first doses administered to date.

Health officials also reported 428 new cases on Thursday and a 1.9% daily positivity rate, with 22,673 tests administered the previous day.

As of Thursday, 138 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized with 30 in the intensive care unit and 24 on ventilators.

Another four Rhode Islanders have died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,646 on Thursday.