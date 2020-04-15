Raimondo to provide daily coronavirus update at 2:30 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and the R.I. Department of Health have scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference on Wednesday to update residents on the state’s COVID-19 response.

On Tuesday, Raimondo announced the state’s death toll had reached 80, of which 58 are associated with nursing homes.

Another 275 residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 3,251 since March 1, and 213 people are currently hospitalized.

The governor signed a new executive order requiring all employees of customer-facing and office-based businesses to wear cloth face coverings to work beginning on Saturday.

She also extended the HealthSource RI enrollment period to April 30 and the ban on utility shutoffs until May 8.

