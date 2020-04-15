Baker: 1 million pieces of PPE shipped to Massachusetts from FEMA

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts has received a shipment of more than 1 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Gov. Charlie Baker announced in his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.

Baker said the shipment includes much-needed supplies such as 650,000 face masks and 260,000 Tyvek suits for front-line health care workers. The equipment is now being inventoried and inspected by state officials.

He also said another portion of the AirKraft shipment from China arrived Tuesday night.

This week, the state expanded its COVID-19 response reporting to include hospital capacity and personal protective equipment (PPE) distribution data.

On Tuesday, Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito paid a visit to the field hospital being set up at Joint Base Cape Cod and announced another was being deployed inside the Tripp Athletic Center on the UMass Dartmouth campus.

Baker said only a “handful” of patients have been admitted so far to the two operating field hospitals at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and the DCU Center in Worcester.

“These sites are being built to augment existing hospital capacity and we hope the surge in cases is not significant enough that we’ll need to rely heavily on those beds, but we think it’s important that they be there and that we have them,” he noted. “All along, the goal has been to plan for the worst and that’s exactly what we’ve been doing.”

On Tuesday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported another 113 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 844, along with 1,296 new cases for a total of 28,163 since March 1.

Baker said Massachusetts is one of the leading states in the country in terms of testing, with more than 126,000 tests conducted to date. He also said it’s one of the only states that’s brought mobile testing to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to keep seniors away from hospitals.

As of Tuesday, more than 4,500 tests have been collected at 264 senior living facilities, according to Baker, and another 77 facilities have requested test kits.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has undoubtedly put a strain on the staff and the dedicated health workers who take care of many of our most vulnerable seniors,” Baker said.

In an effort to address potential staffing shortages, the state launched a long-term care portal to match registered individuals with facilities in need. A $1,000 bonus is available to those who sign up to work for a certain amount of time.

Baker said the state has contracted with a firm that specializes in nursing home crisis management, which will provide operational support to facilities and help them set up dedicated COVID-19 treatment and recovery wings.

He said the state is converting existing nursing facilities in New Bedford, Falmouth, Brewster, East Longmeadow and Great Barrington to dedicated COVID-19 centers.

Baker also noted that Wednesday is One Boston Day, the seventh anniversary of the Marathon bombings, and drew comparison to the strength and resilience shown by residents in the wake of that tragedy.

“Now, as we all endure a worldwide pandemic, we are rising to the task to meet it again,” he said. “Every day, nurses, doctors, public safety personnel, and countless other essential workers in the public and private sectors are rushing to the front lines. Millions of Massachusetts are sacrificing, upending their lives to protect one another from further spread.”

“There’s no doubt we have tremendous challenges ahead, but the one thing I am absolutely sure about — and it is never in doubt — is the remarkable people of Massachusetts,” Baker continued. “We will get through this, we will get through it together, just like we have so many times before.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

