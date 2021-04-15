RI to release 3,200 vaccine appointments at 9 am; McKee to hold weekly briefing at 1 pm

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Before Gov. McKee and the R.I. Department of Health hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing, the state is releasing 3,200 additional vaccine appointments at 9 a.m. Thursday.

12 News plans to stream the 1 p.m. briefing live on WPRI 12, WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 news app.

These additional appointments are for Friday, which is why they’re being released on Thursday, at the state-run site in Cranston. Eligible Rhode Islanders can sign up online at VaccinateRI.org.

These appointments for Pfizer and Moderna doses had originally been scheduled for release Tuesday morning but were held back as the state is still covering appointments that had been made for Johnson & Johnson doses.

Rhode Island and other states have paused the use of the single-dose J&J vaccine as the CDC and FDA investigate a few cases of blood clots.

Roughly 314,000 Rhode Islanders are now fully vaccinated, according to data released on Wednesday, while a total of 441,000 have gotten at least their first shot.

Health officials also reported 437 new positive cases and more than 21,000 tests administered the previous day, for a daily positivity rate of 2.1%.

Another two people have died after contracting the virus, bringing the death toll to 2,642.