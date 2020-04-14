Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold RI coronavirus update at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Monday, Raimondo announced 10 more Rhode Islanders had died due to COVID-19 bringing the state’s total to 73. The deaths are being described as “COVID-19-associated” by the health department.

Raimondo also reported 311 new positive cases for a total of 2,976 since March 1.

There are now 197 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Rhode Island, down from 201 reported on Sunday.

On a more positive note, Alexander-Scott disclosed for the first time that 331 COVID-19 patients in total have been hospitalized in Rhode Island at some point during the crisis, meaning that roughly 134 have recovered enough to be discharged so far.

All outdoor testing sites reopened Tuesday morning after they were forced to shut down on Monday due to the heavy rain and strong winds. No damage was reported at any of the sites.

Raimondo said she’ll have an update later this week on the plan for the rest of the school year, following a conference call with superintendents scheduled for Tuesday.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

