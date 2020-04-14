Baker, Polito to visit Cape Cod field hospital, hold briefing at 2 pm

If you can’t see the player, go here »

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will tour on Tuesday the field medical station being set up at Joint Base Cape Cod.

While there, Baker and Polito will hold their daily COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m.

Eyewitness News plans to stream the news conference live right here on WPRI.com and through the WPRI 12 app.

On Monday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported 88 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 844, along with 1,392 more cases for a total of 26,867.

Baker also announced a new initiative to help manufacturers start producing much-needed equipment and supplies for hospitals and other health care facilities, with $10 million in funding available for equipment, materials, training and more.

Learn more and apply here »

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Coverage 11:30 a.m. Morning Update | 1 p.m. – Gov. Raimondo Briefing | 2 p.m. – Gov. Baker Briefing | 3 p.m. Afternoon Update | 5 p.m. White House Coronavirus Task Force | 9 p.m. Evening Update Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines