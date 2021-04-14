RI reports 437 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths as hospitalizations decline

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After there was no COVID-19 data released on Monday and only partial data released Tuesday night due to a technical issue, the R.I. Department of Health released a full slate of data on Wednesday.

Health officials report 437 new positive cases and more than 21,000 tests administered the previous day, putting the daily positivity rate at 2.1%.

Another two people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,642.

Hospitalizations declined to 136, which is down from 158 earlier in the month. Of the current patients, 30 are in the intensive care unit and 28 are on ventilators.

Over the past several days, the state passed 300,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Wednesday’s data, roughly 314,000 Rhode Islanders are now fully vaccinated, while a total of 441,000 have gotten at least their first shot.

The state has paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the CDC and FDA investigate six cases of blood clots.