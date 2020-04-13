COVID-19 kills 10 more in RI; decision on rest of school year coming this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Monday that 10 more Rhode Islanders have died due to COVID-19, the highest-one day total so far, even as the number of people hospitalized due to the disease dipped slightly compared to Sunday.

This is a breaking news story – check back for updates. The original story is below.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Sunday, the R.I. Department of Health announced seven more Rhode Islanders had died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 63.

The department also reported 316 new positive cases for a total of 2,665 since March 1. There are currently 201 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, with 50 in the intensive care unit.

All outdoor testing sites were closed Monday due to heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast. Any appointments will be rescheduled for the same time on Tuesday, according to health officials.

During her briefing on Saturday, Raimondo said she may announce further guidance this week for home improvement stores after expressing concern that too many people were going there to shop for non-essential items.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines