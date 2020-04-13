Breaking News
Severe Weather Alert: Damaging Winds, Power Outages Likely Today
1  of  2
Live Now
Governor Raimondo daily coronavirus briefing Massachusetts Governor Baker Coronavirus Briefing
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

COVID-19 kills 10 more in RI; decision on rest of school year coming this week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Monday that 10 more Rhode Islanders have died due to COVID-19, the highest-one day total so far, even as the number of people hospitalized due to the disease dipped slightly compared to Sunday.

This is a breaking news story – check back for updates. The original story is below.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Sunday, the R.I. Department of Health announced seven more Rhode Islanders had died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 63.

The department also reported 316 new positive cases for a total of 2,665 since March 1. There are currently 201 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, with 50 in the intensive care unit.

All outdoor testing sites were closed Monday due to heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast. Any appointments will be rescheduled for the same time on Tuesday, according to health officials.

During her briefing on Saturday, Raimondo said she may announce further guidance this week for home improvement stores after expressing concern that too many people were going there to shop for non-essential items.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Monday: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Afternoon Update
  • 5 p.m.-White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com