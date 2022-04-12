PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is now providing residents with an assessment of the COVID-19 risk level for each county in the state.

The level follows recent guidance from the CDC. It’s based on hospital beds occupied, hospital admissions, and case rates, and the Health Department plans to give updates every Friday.

As of April 8, all five counties in Rhode Island were considered low-risk.

Health officials reported 336 new positive cases on Tuesday, but no additional deaths. Hospitalizations increased to 49, with four patients in the ICU and four on ventilators.

The Health Department also released new weekly data, which showed increases in key metrics.

The positivity rate last week was 6.1%, up from 4.5% the week before, while new hospital admissions increased from 37 to 39.

In addition, the data shows the rate of new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span is back over 200 for the first time since mid-February.