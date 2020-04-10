Live Now: Baker to hold daily COVID-19 briefing; new efforts to reduce crowding at parks

If you can’t see the player, go here »

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s COVID-19 situation.

Baker is expected to discuss new efforts to reduce crowding at state parks and promote social distancing in hopes of mitigating the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported an additional 70 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 503, along with another 2,151 cases for a total of 18,941. The agency posts new numbers on its website each day after 4 p.m.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA to 888-777 to receive notifications on your phone.

On Friday, Baker’s office announced the text notifications are now available in Spanish — send COVIDMAESP to 888-777 to subscribe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

