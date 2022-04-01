PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is giving an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Friday in light of new guidance on booster shots from federal officials.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the OK for certain Americans to receive an additional booster dose.

Dr. Philip Chan, the Health Department’s consultant health director, will discuss the changes at a noon news conference, as well as administer a second booster to Gov. Dan McKee.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the additional boosters for people ages 50 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems.

Data from the R.I. Department of Health shows that while more than 81% of Rhode Islanders have completed the primary vaccine series, less than 40% have gotten the first booster shot since those became available.

On Thursday, the Health Department reported 228 new positive cases and no additional deaths, while hospitalizations held steady at 50.