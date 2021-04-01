RI officials to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm; 383 new cases, 5 deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island officials will provide their weekly update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Watch the briefing live on WPRI 12, WPRI.com and in the 12 News app.

Gov. Dan McKee’s pick to succeed him as lieutenant governor, Providence City Council President Sabina Matos, is expected to attend.

Matos, who still needs to win Senate approval to take office, has said she’s focused on getting more vaccine doses to communities of color.

State leaders will likely discuss the anticipated arrival of roughly 16,000 vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson. On Wednesday, officials said a batch of the vaccine that failed a quality check is not expected to impact the delivery.

The upcoming Easter holiday will also be touched upon, especially with concerns about the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants and Rhode Island still seeing hundreds of new infections each day.

On Thursday, the R.I. Department of Health reported 383 new positive cases and a 2.1% daily positivity rate, with more than 18,000 tests administered the previous day.

Another five people have died after contracting COVID-19, officials said, while hospitalizations increased to 131.

The data also shows nearly 230,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.