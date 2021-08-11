Appointments now required at most state-run COVID-19 test sites in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island once again ramps up its coronavirus testing capacity, the R.I. Department of Health announced Wednesday that most fixed, state-run sites are now requiring that appointments be made ahead of time.

Data from the Health Department shows both the rate of new COVID-19 cases and demand for testing have been on the rise in recent weeks, and as a result, there have been complaints about delays in getting tested.

In an effort to reduce crowds and wait times, the Health Department said Rhode Islanders should visit portal.ri.gov or call (401) 222-8022 to schedule a free test.

Anyone who arrives at a state-run testing site without an appointment will be shown how to book an appointment by the staff there.

Walk-up testing will still be available at pop-up clinics and other sites like T.F. Green Airport, according to the Health Department.

On Tuesday, state health officials said they plan to open more testing sites to make appointments more easily accessible.

The Health Department encourages people who are not vaccinated to get tested weekly and anyone who’s experiencing symptoms to get tested immediately.