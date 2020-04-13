Apple, Google working on app to track COVID-19 cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Technology to tell you if you are near someone who tested positive for COVID-19 may only be a few months away.

Apple and Google said in a joint announcement they are working on a new app to help health officials by alerting users if they have been in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Rhode Island Department of Health officials call this process contact tracing and as of now, it is being done manually. Gov. Gina Raimondo asked Rhode Islanders to keep a contact notebook so if they test positive, officials can trace who they have been in contact with.

Apple and Google say their app is voluntary and does not track a user’s location, but rather their proximity to others.

According to the two companies, in May, they will both release an application program that enables interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities.

Then, in the coming months, the companies said they will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms.

The Trump Administration said it will take a strong look at privacy concerns with the app.

Singapore developed a Bluetooth tracking app called “Trace Together” and Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom are also developing their own tracing tools.

“All data will be handled according to the highest ethical and security standards and would only be used for NHS care and research and we won’t hold it any longer than it’s needed,” UK Health and Social Care Secretary of State Matt Hancock said.

Both Raimondo and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker are moving towards a technological approach to contact tracing. Both governors have enlisted the help of Salesforce.com, a cloud-based software technology company.

“All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the world’s most pressing problems,” Apple and Google said. “Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life.”