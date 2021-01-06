Antibody treatment brings hope to family of 90-year-old with COVID-19

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Having a family member in a nursing home throughout the coronavirus pandemic is difficult, which is why one family says an antibody treatment has given them hope.

Therese Krischer, 90, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday after just testing negative for the virus Monday. Krischer is a resident at Saint Elizabeth Manor in Bristol.

Luckily, Krischer was asymptomatic and qualified for the monoclonal antibody treatment at Cranston Field Hospital.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride to say the least,” Kathy Trafford, Krischer’s youngest daughter said. “All the ups and downs, twists and turns, I’m not particularly a fan of rollercoasters.”

Time is of the essence when qualifying for the antibody treatment with eligibility lasting only 10 days after a positive COVID-19 test, among other requirements.

After two days of research and Facebook testimonials, a decision was made and Krischer was going to get the treatment.

Trafford said before the antibody treatment, their hope was dim.

“Just a feeling of helplessness, I’ve been watching the COVID numbers almost double every other day,” she recalled.

The entire process took six hours, according to Trafford, ending with an observation to monitor for allergic reactions.

“The injection takes two hours,” she said. “The first hour is saline solution by IV and the second is the antibody.”

This treatment was the boost this family needed at a time where having a family member in a nursing home isn’t easy.

“Just the relief that we were giving her extra ammunition to fight this thing because that’s what the antibodies do,” Trafford said. “They give the virus the one two punch.”

The Rhode Island Blood Center is looking for people to donate plasma. Those that do can be tested to see whether they have the antibodies that can help treat the virus.