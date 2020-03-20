Amid pandemic, Wakefield distillery makes its own hand sanitizer

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ With hand sanitizer in high demand due to COVID-19, a local distillery is making its own for those who need it.

Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Co. in Wakefield is using a recipe from the World Health Organization (WHO) to create an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. The distillery partnered with JAVA Skincare to make the product.

The distillery will be making 2,000 50 ml bottles of hand sanitizer over the weekend, which will be distributed for free in its tasting room on Monday while supplies last. There will be a limit of three bottles per person.

Although the hand sanitizer is free, the distillery will also be accepting donations, which will go toward the business and its employees who are out of work due to the pandemic.

A Providence distillery also made its own hand sanitizer and distributed it for free from one of the facility’s windows on Friday.

The Industrious Spirits Company said the hand sanitizer is made from a vodka byproduct.

“We want to do our part in helping the community during these challenging times,” Industrious Spirits Company distiller Dan Neff said. “Across the country, we are seeing distilleries produce high-alcohol based sanitizer and know this is a way we can give back.”

This story was edited to clarify which distillery produced which products.

