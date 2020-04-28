Amid COVID-19 crisis, Bristol forms two police departments

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — There are now two police departments operating in the town of Bristol.

“We really operate two different police departments,” Police Chief Kevin Lynch said. “Officers do not cross. We certainly haven’t had any opportunities or any calls that would require us to do that.”

Since his police department is small, Lynch said he knew if they were impacted by the coronavirus, there would be unfortunate consequences.

So in mid-March, Lynch said a joint decision was made to form two police departments – one covering the northern part of town and the other covering the southern part. Both departments are currently operating under one dispatch center.

The north district, which operates out of a mobile command center near the Bristol Fire Department, covers the part of town north of Bayview Avenue to the Warren town line. The south district, which has continued to operate out of police headquarters on Metacom Ave, covers calls south of Bayview Avenue to the Portsmouth town line.

Lynch said a lot of consideration went into making this joint decision.

“We knew it would require looking at the collective bargaining agreement and flexing management rights within the perspectives and tenants of the contract,” he explained. “It would allow officers who were working, and detectives, to come out and have patrol assignments to flex people’s schedules.”

As of now, Lynch said no employee of the Bristol Police Department has contracted COVID-19, but he said a few have had to quarantine.

In addition to splitting up the department, Chief Lynch said every officer has been equipped with a PPE kit. He said they are currently holding roll calls virtually and staff meetings through programs like Zoom.

In the event members of the department were to contract the virus, the chief said six retired officers have offered to help.

“When we got the call, the six of us stepped up to the plate. All of us were very honored,” retired Bristol Police Lieutenant James Annis, who has agreed to volunteer, said during an interview Monday.

Before the pandemic, Brian Morse, a sergeant with Bristol Police, said the department was working to transition to an online reporting system for residents. Now, because of the virus, Morse said that system is in use.

“We’re basically getting rid of any paper transfer between people,” he explained. “Bulletin boards have gone digital. We have an online reporting system. So, we’re trying to avoid personal contact with people as much as possible.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines