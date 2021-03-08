Amid confusion, Walgreens says RI teachers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Teachers, school staff and child care workers in Rhode Island are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine through Walgreens pharmacies.

This comes after Walgreens added then removed the eligibility requirement for teachers on their website twice over the past three days.

“We apologize for the confusion this caused our customers, and will continue to work hand in hand with the state of Rhode Island to vaccinate our most vulnerable patients as quickly as possible,” a Walgreens spokesperson wrote in an email to 12 News Monday afternoon.

The vaccine is still in high demand and Walgreens says customers “may experience temporary issues with our vaccine scheduler, which may include delays and confusion in updating eligibility in their area.”

Schedule a vaccine appointment at Walgreens here »

Walgreens joins CVS in allowing Rhode Island educators to get the vaccine at participating locations.

On Friday, Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Health, said Walgreens is receiving the Pfizer vaccine directly from the federal government to immunize teachers.

Wendelken said the expansion in eligibility by both CVS and Walgreens is now directly in line with President Joe Biden’s calls to prioritize educators and school employees.

Teachers in Rhode Island have not yet been prioritized at the state level but Gov. Dan McKee said he would like to see that happen soon. More information about the state’s plan is expected to come out sometime this week, McKee said last Thursday.