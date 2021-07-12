Amid concerns of Delta variant spreading, RI leaders seek to boost vaccinations

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Though more than 77% of Rhode Islanders 18 and up have received at least one COVID-19 dose, some communities have yet to vaccinate at least half of their population.

With the highly transmissible Delta variant making up more than 50% of cases in the United States, federal health officials are urging those who are not yet vaccinated to get the shot.

On Monday, Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse will join Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, Dr. Megan Ranney, who serves as an Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Brown University, along with Mario Bueno of Progreso Latino, to discuss the Delta variant’s impact on Rhode Island and the importance of getting more people vaccinated.

The latest data provided by the R.I. Department of Health shows there are 12 known COVID-19 cases evolving from the Delta variant, and the state has what’s considered to be “moderate transmission” of the virus.

Appearing on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, says the numbers don’t lie when it comes to areas with low vaccination rates.

“In those states, where you have a low degree of vaccination, that’s where we’re seeing surges of infection, which are followed by surges in hospitalization, which will ultimately lead to increases in death,” Fauci said.

In Woonsocket, for example, the rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people had been on the decline in Woonsocket since late April, but have begun to tick up slightly in the last week.

The latest Health Department data shows 47.9% of Woonsocket residents are partially vaccinated, and roughly 43% of residents are fully vaccinated.

In Central Falls, where a pilot program allowed residents 18 and older to get vaccinated as early as December, state health data shows nearly 53% of residents are fully vaccinated, while about 61% have received at least one dose.