(CNN & WIAT) — Thermometers are hard to come by these days, and it could get worse.
Thermometer manufacturers and distributors say the devices were already in high demand earlier this year when health care providers started ordering more to scan COVID-19 patients. But now, companies who will require temperature checks are also buying the devices in mass bundles.
Marc Blustein, CEO of American Diagnostic Corporation, one of the nation’s largest thermometer manufacturers, said demand is up 900% for his company’s “non-contact” thermometers.
Multiple medical suppliers said the added customers have put a strain on the thermometer supply chain because they simply can not make enough right now.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- America is running out of thermometers
- Hairdressers, barbers seek answers on when and how to resume and groom
- Despite risks, Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine
- Where we stand: Reopening RI and Mass.
- Layoffs, furloughs and salary freezes on the table for uncertain Providence schools budget