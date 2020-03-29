1  of  2
Allie’s Donuts closing until May; urging customers to stay home

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Social distancing in the line outside Allie’s Donuts

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Allie’s Donuts voluntarily closed its doors on Sunday in hopes of reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Allie’s announced the decision to its customers through social media, saying in part:

“If you want a donut this May, WE HAVE TO STOP SPREADING THE VIRUS! The only wat to stop the spread is not to be around each other. Bar none, no exceptions, no jokes.”

Previously, the business had been operating from a take-out window at its Quaker Lane store, asking customers to practice social distancing in line. In Sunday’s post, Allie’s thanked customers for all their support.

Allie’s said it’s projecting to be closed until May 1 and planned to call customers who might have placed orders for April.

Allie’s Donuts has long been an iconic summer stop in Rhode Island and more recently has a growing following on social media.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

