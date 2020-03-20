Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | RI Health Dept.| MA 211 | MA Health Dept. | RI Labor Dept. | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Community Focus | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | WATCH DAILY / CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

Allergy symptoms or COVID-19? Here’s how you can spot the difference

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Spring has sprung, and those with seasonal allergies will begin experiencing the symptoms that come with high-pollen counts.

But how can you determine if your symptoms are from allergies or COVID-19?

Dr. Penny Dennehy, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, said the difference is seen in the parts of the body that are affected: allergy symptoms usually affect the upper body, while COVID-19 affects the lungs.

“Everything with allergies is upper airway, head, throat, eyes, nose. Itchy, itchy, itchy,” Dennehy said. “COVID-19 has very little upper respiratory symptoms, most people are not describing runny nose, most people are not describing a sore throat or itchy throat.”

“Most people are describing they are feeling coughing and short of breath feeling really exhausted and muscle aches and pains,” she added. “None of those things happen with allergies.”

Dennehy said if you can’t determine what is causing your symptoms, you should call your primary care provider before going to the hospital.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com