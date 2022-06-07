PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Beginning next month, Rhode Islanders who want to get vaccinated, boosted or tested for COVID-19 will no longer be able to do so at state-run clinics.

The shift in strategy is part of the Rhode Island Department of Health’s transition to an “endemic” response for the virus, which focuses more on prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks rather than universal masking and restrictions.

All state-run COVID-19 community vaccination clinics, as well as at-home vaccination services, will be available through June 30. Starting in July, those who want to get vaccinated or boosted will either need to contact their health care provider or research which retail pharmacies have the vaccines available.

“Shifting these resources into our existing public health infrastructure means that COVID-19 is causing fewer disruptions to everyday life, and that ongoing COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts can be managed by our provider partners who traditionally offer these services to Rhode Islanders,” Interim Health Director Dr. James McDonald said.

McDonald said the Health Department will put together a list of “mass immunizers” for COVID-19, similarly to how it supports flu shot clinics. Click here for more information »

Similar to the state-run vaccination clinics, testing clinics will be available through June 30. Come July 1, Rhode Islanders who want to get tested for COVID-19 will either need to self-test or contact their primary health care providers. Click here for more information »

The Health Department said the state is prepared to reopen certain mass testing sites should community risk levels increase.

All five Rhode Island counties are currently considered “medium” risk for COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

Data released by the Health Department Tuesday shows one more person has died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,584.

There are currently 88 people hospitalized with COVID-19, six of which are in the ICU and less than five are on a ventilator.