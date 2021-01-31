All state-run COVID-19 testing sites, vaccination clinics closed Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday’s impending storm is already impacting COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Department of Health has announced all state-operated COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Monday, February 1.

State sites are any of the locations scheduled through portal.ri.gov or the K-12 test scheduling service.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also canceled for Monday at Rhode Island’s regional clinics in Bristol, Providence, and East Greenwich.

People who had appointments for Monday will be contacted directly about rescheduling.

A health department spokesperson said most of the appointments scheduled for Monday were for first responders and healthcare providers.

Some limited vaccinating of people 75 years and older had been scheduled for the clinics in Bristol in East Greenwich.