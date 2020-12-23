CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
All state-operated coronavirus test sites in RI closed on Christmas

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you were looking to get tested for the coronavirus in Rhode Island later this week, you may need to wait a little longer.

All state-operated testing sites will be closed on Christmas Day, according to the R.I. Department of Health, and there will be limited availability for appointments at some locations on Christmas Eve.

Regular testing hours at all sites will resume on Saturday, the Health Department said.

If you are experiencing symptoms and need to get tested, you should call your primary care provider, pediatrician, or a local respiratory clinic.

